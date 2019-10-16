The Huntingdonshire Community Group in partnership with Cambridgeshire Constabulary held their first Hate Crime Awareness community fun day on Sunday. The Huntingdonshire Community Group in partnership with Cambridgeshire Constabulary held their first Hate Crime Awareness community fun day on Sunday.

The event was supported by Huntingdon Rotary Club, Kezzacise, Campol Boxing Club, Don't Panic Promotions and Tesco Huntingdon.

Speeches were given by the Mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Steve McAdam, Tiff Lane from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, PCSO Aggie Fisher Hate Crime Officer, Cllr Richard West Chairman of HDC, Ketan Davé CPS, Yasmin Arshad Community Development Officer for HDC, Sam Feeney Member of the LGBTQ+ Community, speaking out against the different forms of Hate Crime.

Founder of the group Cllr Patrick Kadewere and organiser of the event said: "Hate Crime incidents have fluctuated in Huntingdon since the EU referendum in 2016 and have a tendency to increase surrounding key Brexit dates. Residents of Huntingdon have been the target of various acts of Hate Crime including Racism, Islamophobia, Disability Hate Crime and Homophobia".

In addition Cllr Patrick Kadewere thanked Cambridgeshire Constabulary for partnering with the community group to work together to reduce crime in the area and urged local residents to report not just Hate Crime but all forms of crime to make Huntingdon a safer more welcoming and pleasant place to live, work and raise a family.

The Chairman of Huntingdonshire Community Group Leo Ayerakwa thanked all members of the community for attending this event.