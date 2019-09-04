During the talk, which was presented by Ken Doyle, two short films were shown; 'wake up, freak out' as well as 'get a grip and Home' by Yann Arthus-Bertrand.

Following the presentation there was a question and answer session and refreshments.

In attendance was Councillor Anita Diaz who said "It is great to have the opportunity to attend a talk about environmental issues and what action we can focus on locally.

Cllr Samuel Sweek, chair of the environment sub committee said that the screening of "home" really put into perspective "the challenges we face as a society. It is a responsibility of us all, particularly big businesses and corporations to completely rethink their practises and aim for total decarbonisation as soon as possible".

Further talks and presentations are due to take place in the near future which will be available to the public.