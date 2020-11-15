Volunteers in Little Paxton received funding for the new garden from Kingfisher Funerals. Volunteers in Little Paxton received funding for the new garden from Kingfisher Funerals.

The garden, the brainchild of local resident Sarah Newton, is being created with the help of a donation of £500 from Kingfisher Funerals Community Charity.

Ms Newton approached Little Paxton Parish Council and asked if a section of verge near the allotment track in Gordon Road could be transformed into a community garden complete with edible plants.

The parish council welcomed the idea and the plan for the garden, which involved the land being acquired from Huntingdonshire District Council, was approved.

Ms Newton said: “We would like the community garden to be a haven for people and wildlife and to provide benefit to the village now and for years to come.”

Work has started on the project with a team of volunteers preparing the planters, planting in more than 400 spring bulbs, together with colourful winter plants and herbs.

Cllr Jean Matheson said: “The garden will look lovely in the spring when all the bulbs start to flower. A Victoria plum tree has been planted and three dwarf fruit trees will be planted later this month. We would welcome volunteers to help with future planting.”

Andrew Hickson, from Kingfisher Funerals, said: “We are delighted to support this community venture which we hope helps to bring together people from Little Paxton.

“The charity trustees unanimously agreed that this is exactly the sort of project we set out to help.”