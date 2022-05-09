Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Community cup for St Neots support group

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM May 9, 2022
Cllr Barry Chapman (left)  picked up the community cup for the group from previous winner Neville Cooper.

Cllr Barry Chapman (left) picked up the community cup for the group from previous winner Neville Cooper.

A St Neots group that provides assistance to the community was recognised at Eaton Socon May Day on May 2.

The St Neots Community Cup was presented to the St Neots Community Support group at the event.

St Neots town councillor Barry Chapman picked up the cup on behalf of the group and he said: "It is a wonderful group that does so much for people in the area. They carry out lots of practical tasks, but they also visit people who are lonely. It is a free service and the volunteers do a fantastic job."

The group was established to provide help and assistance to the elderly and most vulnerable in the community by providing support for those in need help with groceries and prescription collections. They also provide volunteers to spend time with those who are feeling lonely.

To find out more about seeking support or getting involved as a local volunteer visit their Facebook page or call: 0333 335 5344.  Phones are manned between 9am and 5pm, seven days a week.  You can also email: sncsassist@gmail.com

