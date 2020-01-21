Oxfam Books and Music Shop is holding its Huntingdon People of the Year awards for the second year running and is appealing for nominations of potential candidates for the title to be made.

There will be prizes for the winner and runner up - a £50 meal voucher from Pizza Express and a £25 food hamper from Huntingdon Co-operative Funeralcare, who are both sponsors of the awards.

Geoffrey Stalker, bookshop manager, said: "There are so many people doing amazing things to help the community, often behind the scenes, that we thought their efforts should be recognised.

"We are asking for nominations for people who have made outstanding contributions to the community to be put forward."

Mr Stalker said last year's winner Daisy Bell, then aged eight, was a superb example of the efforts people made to help others - often triumphing over their own challenges in the process.

Daisy, from Huntingdon, survived meningitis at just two weeks old and has since had a string of health problems, requiring 10 brain operations at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

But despite her own problems the youngster has taken part in sponsored walks, organised cake stalls, donates her pocket money to good causes and asks for guests at her birthday parties to make a charity donation instead of buying her a present.

Mr Stalker said they wanted to make the awards as simple as possible, with names of candidates being dropped off at Oxfam Books and Music in the High Street before noon on February 6. Nominations must include the name of the candidate, the reason why they are being nominated and contact details for the person putting them forward.

Judges will then consider the nominations and the winner will be announced shortly afterwards.