A community support group in St Neots has handed out their first round of Star Awards to people who have gone above and beyond during the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: SNCS A community support group in St Neots has handed out their first round of Star Awards to people who have gone above and beyond during the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: SNCS

The St Neots Community Support group (SNCS) trustees Lynette Knott, Scott Manning and Chantal Palmer visited this month’s well-deserving winners to present their prizes and thank you certificates.

Those nominations that have not been awarded this month will be rolled over to August.

An independent panel will then review these and the trustees will agree final award winners - so fear not if you have nominated someone amazing as they are still in the running.

Lynette said: “This was simply a wonderful thing to have been part of and we will be continuing to recognise the sterling efforts of those across our wonderful town and surrounding areas.”

Shining Star award - Sophie Bolger

Sophie was nominated for keeping Priory Park Infants School a safe and welcoming place for all the children of key workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clearing classrooms and adapting to different ways of working, as well as conducting wellbeing checks on staff. All with a smile on her face.

Thank you to @angelswingsandprettythings for donating a Clarity Health & Beauty massage voucher as a prize.

Rising Star award - Freddie Durham

Freddie was nominated for raising more than £700 for the ‘Friends of Priory Junior School’ by completing a full marathon in just nine days, while continuing to top up totalling 35 miles altogether.

Thank you to @ShakieJakesStNeots for donating a voucher as a prize.

Shooting Star award - Rachael Martin

Racheal was nominated for going above and beyond during Covid-19. She had been working tirelessly to ensure shielding families in Great Paxton had all the essential supplies.

She cooked meals for the elderly and even provided much needed water for the allotments from The Bell Public House, whilst an alternative supply was sourced.

Thank you to @angelswingsandprettythings for donating a bouquet of flowers as a prize.

Don't forget to nominate a star for next month's award by visiting https://www.sncs.org.uk/get-started/ and like their Facebook page at St Neots Community Support.