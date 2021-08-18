Published: 2:50 PM August 18, 2021

Sue Jarrett was instrumental in organising the May Day event in Eaton Socon and knowledgeable about local history. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A community award scheme has been launched in St Neots in memory of Sue Jarrett who passed away unexpectedly in September last year.

Sue was a well-known figure in the town and made a huge contribution to the community, particularly in Eaton Socon where she was involved with several groups and charities.

The St Neots Initiative has launched the Sue Jarrett Award for Services to the Community, which will become an annual event.

The chairman of the St Neots Initiative, Gordon Round, said: “I am delighted that the St Neots Initiative is sponsoring such an award in memory of Sue.

"Her loss is, and will continue to be, felt by all who knew her. The promotion and tourism group, of which Sue was vice-chairman, feel very passionately regarding this award and what it stands for.

"We now welcome the opportunity to recognise those unsung people who donate their time freely and without question.”

The St Neots Initiative is made up of representatives who volunteer their time to promote St Neots. The group consist of people from the private and public sector as well as those who represent St Neots Town Council, Huntingdonshire District Council and the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The organisation’s purpose is the promotion of urban regeneration in the widest form for St Neots through sustainable, economic and environmental development

Nomination forms for individuals and groups can be downloaded from the St Neots Initiative website at: www.stneotsinitiative.org.uk.

Those nominating are requested to provide information on themselves and the nominees, plus provide, in no more than 250 words, why the person/group should be considered.

Nominations should then be sent to: secretary@stneotsinitiative.org.uk by Monday December 6. A sub-group of the St Neots Initiative, promotion and tourism members, will then judge the entries.

The award, and a frame certificate, will be presented at the St Neots Museum in March 2022.





For further information please contact:

Gordon Round, Chair of St Neots Initiative via email chair@stneotsinitiative.org.uk or telephone: 01480 213813

Or Debbie Phillips, Secretary St Neots initiative via email secretary@stneotsinitiative.org.uk or telephone: 01480 392361/07818 264423