Cromwell Museum’s new community-based venture

Published: 10:50 AM June 21, 2021

Can you spot Cromwell? The Art Trail in Huntingdon is expected to run until the end of July 2021 - Credit: Cetti Long

From well-known landmarks to empty shop windows, a major outdoor exhibition staged by the Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon is making art accessible to the local community.

A £19,000 Art Fund grant to support the project, and the backing of local businesses, mean the long-awaited Art Trail dedicated to Oliver Cromwell is now up and running; after lockdown restrictions delayed the launch by several months.

Cromwell Museum curator Stuart Orme said: “The aim of the Trail is to promote the Museum and its collections, bring art into the community to people who may not have engaged with our collections before in a space that is Covid secure, and raise awareness of Huntingdon’s connections to this key period of our history.”

The interactive Trail includes 12 works of art – using replicas of items from museum’s collection - situated at 11 locations around Huntingdon.

Six of the works are reproduced using window graphics in various shop windows, including vacant shop units. The other six are full sized replicas of paintings that are weather resistant etc and are even framed to look like the real paintings.

They are being displayed in locations related to Cromwell, or themed to the businesses they are displayed in. For example; a copy of Cromwell’s funeral banner is displayed in the window of the Co-op Funeral Services, and one of his books in the window of Huntingdon library.

Other businesses supporting the exhibition include; Sainsbury’s, The Old Bridge Hotel and the Railway Station.

Stuart added: “We want visitors, either as individuals or as families, to really enjoy the artwork. Printed trail maps – including a family-friendly guide with clues, questions and activities - are available from Huntingdon library or the Cromwell Museum, as will a family trail map with clues, questions and activities.”

An audio tour guiding people round the sites is also available using the Free SMARTIFY app, or online at: https://smartify.org/tours/cromwell-town-art-trail

The Trail and related family art activities will run until late July (Covid restrictions permitting).

For a full programme of events at the Cromwell Museum, including exhibitions, talks and lectures, visit https://www.cromwellmuseum.org/events/filter?type=upcoming