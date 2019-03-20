The procurement deal, signed last Friday (15th March) with six other police forces and Police and Crime Commissioners allows the Constabulary to secure the best deals and discounts on support services from cars to uniforms.

The work is part of the 7Force Strategic Collaboration Programme which includes Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk police forces who are working together to enhance policing services to the public by driving out further efficiency and effectiveness.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: “As Chairman of both the National Commercial Board for Policing and the Seven Force Oversight Group, I have ensured that forces across the UK will benefit from joined up procurement.

“All forces are stretched on resources and group purchasing allows us to negotiate better deals bringing long term benefits, whether we are talking about Tasers or radios.

“This deal will ensure we get the best value and quality possible to support our police officers.”

The deal marks the first major announcement from the 7Force collaboration launched in 2015, completed by Essex, Norfolk, Bedfordshire, Suffolk, Hertfordshire and Kent police forces.

For more details visit: www.cambridgeshire-pcc.gov.uk/accessing-information/collaboration/