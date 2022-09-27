Promotion

For sale with Brown & Co, The Chequers Inn in Eynesbury has potential for conversion to residential - Credit: BROWN & CO

St. Marys Street, Eynesbury, St. Neots, Cambridgeshire

Price on application

21,780 sq. ft.

The Chequers Inn comprises a Grade II Listed building which has, for many years, been utilised as a restaurant and public house. It has potential for conversion to residential and is located in the popular village of Eynesbury about a quarter of a mile from St Neots High Street. The site area including car park, beer garden etc is 0.5 acres.

Brown & Co

01480 213811





Units 8 & 9 Glebe Road, Huntingdon, PE29 7DB

Offers in Excess of £3,450,000

51,927 sq. ft.

Units 8 & 9 on Glebe Road in Huntingdon, are for sale with Savills - Credit: SAVILLS

The units are of steel portal frame construction with pitched roofs and are connected by a tunnel to move goods between the units. Unit 8 is split into two sections, fitted with fast release roller shutter door and office space. Unit 9 was fully refurbished in 2021 and is predominantly open plan with office space to the front. There are two loading doors and the unit has yard area around the north and west elevations of the unit. There is a car park between the units.

Savills

01733 567231





27 and 28 High Street, Huntingdon

£495,000

Office building investment sale

This office building investment in Huntingdon High Street is for sale with Brown & Co - Credit: BROWN & CO

28 High Street is a three-storey Grade II Listed terrace property at the east end of the High Street. There is a car park to the rear which has vehicular access onto St Mary's Street.

27 High Street is also a three-storey building adjacent to No. 28 in the terrace and currently joined to No. 28 at second floor level.

28 High Street is currently let to a firm of solicitors until May 31, 2023, at a rent of £28,315 per annum. The ground and part of the first floor of 27 High Street is currently let to a taxi company until the December 24, 2023, at a rent of £8,800 per annum.

Brown & Co

01480 213811





Main Street, Upton, Huntingdon

£284,995

This building plot (circa 0.6 acres STS) in Upton has planning permission granted for a detached three-bedroom bungalow. - Credit: Ten Estate & Letting Agents

A rare opportunity to acquire a rural and generous building plot (circa 0.6 acres STS) with planning permission granting for a detached three-bedroom bungalow. Full planning permission has been granted under 21/02042/FUL. The plot can be accessed via a private road leading to gated access. Planning has been granted for replacement of an existing dwelling with electricity and water connected. Extensive parking and garden areas included woodland.

Ten Estate & Letting Agents

01480 274310

