Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 11:44 AM July 16, 2020    Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Camps Highways trading as Camps Highways Limited of 8 Broadaxe Business Park, Presteigne, Powys LD8 2UH is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Unit 1, Manor Farm, Low Road, Fenstanton, Cambridgeshire PE28 9HU.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

