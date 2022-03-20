Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Come along to our first Hunts Post Meet the Staff Session

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:54 PM March 20, 2022
Come along to The Hunts Post on Wednesday, March 23, from 10am till midday.

Come along to The Hunts Post on Wednesday, March 23, from 10am till midday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Would you like to find out more about The Hunts Post and meet the Editor?

We are holding the first in a series of Meet and Greet sessions on Wednesday and you are welcome to come along and join us.

You can find out more about how the paper is put together and talk to us about our long history in Huntingdonshire. You can also find out more about the new Hunts Post+ App and we can help you with the setting up process.

The Hunts Post has been around for more than 125 years.

The Hunts Post has been around for more than 125 years. - Credit: HUNTS POST

You can sign up to the App here

Please take this opportunity to come along and meet us and have a chat. We will be at the Hunts Post office at 30 High Street Huntingdon, from 10am till midday on Wednesday, March 23. 

We will be visiting other towns and villages in the coming weeks, if you have a venue and would like us to come along, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Huntingdon News

