Breaking

Published: 9:48 AM October 25, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM October 25, 2021

A crash involving a tractor and a van happened in the early hours of this morning, October 25, on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester. - Credit: Twitter/HuntsCops

Huge queues this morning, due to a crash involving a tractor and a van, on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester.

At 5:37am today, October 25, police were called to reports of a collision of a tractor and a van, which caused large queues and a road blockage.

The incident caused increased congestion in the area, but no injuries have been reported and the vehicles were recovered.

A crash involving a tractor and a van happened in the early hours of this morning, October 25, on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester. - Credit: Twitter/HuntsCops

Debri after the crash left on the A14 in the early hours of this morning. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 5.37am today (25 October) with reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester.

“The collision, which involved a tractor and van, blocked the road. No injuries have been reported and the vehicles are being recovered.

You may also want to watch:

“The incident has caused increased congestion in the area.”