Road blocked due to crash involving a tractor on A14 near Godmanchester

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:48 AM October 25, 2021    Updated: 10:33 AM October 25, 2021
The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester.

A crash involving a tractor and a van happened in the early hours of this morning, October 25, on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester. - Credit: Twitter/HuntsCops

Huge queues this morning, due to a crash involving a tractor and a van, on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester.

At 5:37am today, October 25, police were called to reports of a collision of a tractor and a van, which caused large queues and a road blockage. 

The incident caused increased congestion in the area, but no injuries have been reported and the vehicles were recovered.  

Debri after the crash left on the A14 in the early hours of this morning. 

Debri after the crash left on the A14 in the early hours of this morning. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 5.37am today (25 October) with reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester. 

 “The collision, which involved a tractor and van, blocked the road. No injuries have been reported and the vehicles are being recovered. 

 “The incident has caused increased congestion in the area.”  

