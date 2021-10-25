Breaking
Road blocked due to crash involving a tractor on A14 near Godmanchester
Huge queues this morning, due to a crash involving a tractor and a van, on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester.
At 5:37am today, October 25, police were called to reports of a collision of a tractor and a van, which caused large queues and a road blockage.
The incident caused increased congestion in the area, but no injuries have been reported and the vehicles were recovered.
Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 5.37am today (25 October) with reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester.
“The collision, which involved a tractor and van, blocked the road. No injuries have been reported and the vehicles are being recovered.
“The incident has caused increased congestion in the area.”
