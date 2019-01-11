Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Muchwood Lane at about 1pm following reports of a crash involving one car.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Crews arrived to find a collision involving one vehicle, with one casualty trapped inside. Firefighters used specialist equipment to release the casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

A crew from Cambridgeshire and the north roaming fire engine returned to their stations by 2.15pm.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 1pm with reports of a collision in Muchwood Lane, Ramsey.

“We sent one ambulance and took a woman in her 20s to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.”