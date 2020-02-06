Students enrolled in supported learning at the college spent the day at Chorus Homes' extra care apartments - Park View - learning practical skills and renovating the communal garden.

Students also decorated Chorus Homes' temporary accommodation at Kings Ripton Road in Huntingdon. As well as working really hard tidying the gardens at accommodation for older people.

Cambridge Regional College, job coach, Libby Capstick, said: "The partnership we have with Chorus Homes is hugely beneficial to our learners as it provides them with valuable work experience and helps them feel part of their local community. These students prefer practical work and can gain confidence and a great sense of achievement."