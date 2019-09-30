The Crosshall School coffee morning The Crosshall School coffee morning

The nationwide event, held in September each year, is the charity's largest fund-raiser and has raised millions of pounds over the years.

In our local area there were coffee mornings at various business and community organisations and here is a round-up of some of them.

Staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital held a coffee morning in the Woodlands Centre, which was attended by staff and patients and the trust's chief executive Caroline Walker. The hospital said it had an "impressive turnout" and handed over £750 to Macmillan.

Just more than £113 was raised by staff, readers and advertisers who bought coffee and cakes at the Hunts Post coffee morning.

Leaders Estate Agents, in St Ives, raised £70.

Staff, parents and pupils at Crosshall Junior School raised £1,033.30 at their coffee morning. One pupil, John Kappes, ran his own stall selling biscuits in memory of his gran who died from cancer. He remembered Macmillan nurses coming to his house and supporting the family. John also had some help from his mum, Anna.

Staff at Lovetts Sales & Lettings, in St Neots, held their coffee morning on Friday.

There were also coffee mornings at Spire Dental, in St Neots, and Abbots Ripton Village Hall.