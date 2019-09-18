The staff said goodbye to the Codfather for the last time as it closed it's doors. The staff said goodbye to the Codfather for the last time as it closed it's doors.

The Codfather, based in Huntingdon Street, which is run by Liz and Roger Warboys, closed its doors on September 9.

Liz said: "We would just like to take the time to thank every single one of our customers over the last five-and-a-half years for making our business a success. It has been a pleasure getting to know our customers and we are truly grateful for all your support.

"Unfortunately, we are not getting any younger and the late nights have started catching up with us. We have decided to take a step back and enjoy our older years.

"We would also like to thank our staff for being there for us when we have had other priorities and managing to cope without us for a few days. Mostly a big thank you to Ellen, Beccy, Jack and of course our daughter Emily for all your hard work, time and loyalty and especially for making work so enjoyable."