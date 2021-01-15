News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Appeal to donate winter coats to homeless charity is successful

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:00 PM January 15, 2021   
Barry Butler and members of his team with some of the donated coats for the 3 Pillars charity.

Barry Butler and members of his team with some of the donated coats for the 3 Pillars charity. - Credit: BARRY BUTLER

The response to an appeal for unwanted winter coats to boost a charity which helps homeless people has been branded as "heartwarming" by its organiser.

Barry Butler collected 139 coats in just three weeks for the St Neots-based charity 3 Pillars - Feeding the Homeless, which helps homeless people in the town and across the district.

Mr Butler, of newly-opened Little Paxton property firm Butler Residential, said they wanted to get involved with the community and decided to support 3 Pillars because it "does such a good job."

He said: "We were really pleased with the response from the local community. People have had so much to deal with over the last 12 months, yet they have taken the trouble to bring these coats in which shows just how caring they are.

"Can you imagine being on the street without a winter coat and we were so pleased that people were finding two or three-year-old coats stuck at the back of the wardrobe that they didn't want."

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man who invited children to use his hot tub breached police order

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire | Video

Lorry overturns closing B660 in Ramsey St Mary's

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

John and Ann are first patients in St Neots to receive Covid vaccine

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Hotel Chocolat gets go-ahead to expand working hours

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus