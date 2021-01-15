Published: 12:00 PM January 15, 2021

Barry Butler and members of his team with some of the donated coats for the 3 Pillars charity. - Credit: BARRY BUTLER

The response to an appeal for unwanted winter coats to boost a charity which helps homeless people has been branded as "heartwarming" by its organiser.

Barry Butler collected 139 coats in just three weeks for the St Neots-based charity 3 Pillars - Feeding the Homeless, which helps homeless people in the town and across the district.

Mr Butler, of newly-opened Little Paxton property firm Butler Residential, said they wanted to get involved with the community and decided to support 3 Pillars because it "does such a good job."

He said: "We were really pleased with the response from the local community. People have had so much to deal with over the last 12 months, yet they have taken the trouble to bring these coats in which shows just how caring they are.

"Can you imagine being on the street without a winter coat and we were so pleased that people were finding two or three-year-old coats stuck at the back of the wardrobe that they didn't want."