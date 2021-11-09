Members of the Montagu Club in Huntingdon have put on a spectacular display to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and to help mark the charity’s centenary.

The RBL’s local branch meets at the club and members have supported the military charity over the decades.

Rob Bradshaw, from the club, said: “All members of the club have contributed to the display and memorabilia from our members are on show in the club including from those who have fought for Queen and country.”

Memorial garden at the Montagu Club - Credit: Rob Bradshaw

Chris Cox, who works at the club, said: “It looks very good and people have enjoyed it. They hold their meetings here and we decided that we would do something else for them this time because it is their centenary.”

He said the club had been supporting the British Legion over many years and that the display would help mark the anniversary.

The Montagu Club's memorial to members who died in the Great War - Credit: Rob Bradshaw











