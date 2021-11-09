News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Club puts on display for British Legion's centenary

person

Julian Makey

Published: 10:56 AM November 9, 2021
The Montague Club in Huntingdon has created a centenary display.

The Montague Club in Huntingdon has created a centenary display. - Credit: ROB BRADSHAW

Members of the Montagu Club in Huntingdon have put on a spectacular display to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and to help mark the charity’s centenary.

The RBL’s local branch meets at the club and members have supported the military charity over the decades.

Rob Bradshaw, from the club, said: “All members of the club have contributed to the display and memorabilia from our members are on show in the club including from those who have fought for Queen and country.”

Poppy garden at the Montagu Club

Memorial garden at the Montagu Club - Credit: Rob Bradshaw

Chris Cox, who works at the club, said: “It looks very good and people have enjoyed it. They hold their meetings here and we decided that we would do something else for them this time because it is their centenary.”

He said the club had been supporting the British Legion over many years and that the display would help mark the anniversary.

Montagu Club's own memorial to members

The Montagu Club's memorial to members who died in the Great War - Credit: Rob Bradshaw




You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cyclist has died after being involved with a collision with a car on Sapley Road, Kings Ripton

Cyclist killed in crash on Sapley Road near Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A crash that happened Tuesday October 2, on Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Emma van der Avoird and her daughter Khiana van der Avoird of Little Paxton

Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Damian Ralph, 39 appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

Cambs Live

Huntingdon cyclist named after fatal crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon