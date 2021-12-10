Where do they meet ? The Green, River Road, Eaton Ford, St. Neots. The club was formed in the year 1919 and 2019 was its centenary year.

We are a friendly club and have a good mix of games both internally and externally against other bowling clubs in the area.

What do they do? The club is affiliated to the Huntingdon Bowls Association and the Huntingdonshire Bowling Federation. We have amongst our members those which have played at County Level.

The club has a variety of internal competitions such as Monday afternoon league, Tuesday morning Shot Bowl Trophy, Wednesday afternoon over 60s league and various other matches such as singles, pairs and Senior Citizens.

We have recently introduced a Novice Cup for players with less than 2 years experience.

We do like to encourage new members of any age and ability to progress within the club.

The club also has a fixture list for the bowling season where we not only play against other clubs at home or away but we also have games in aid of national and local charities.

All our games are mixed and the club has a good Ladies team which plays in the Bedford League also there is the Ladies singles, pairs, internal matches.

Friday evening is Spoon Drive with the option of fish and chips. There are further social events through out the year such as quiz and racing nights also one or two disco nights,

Do you need any equipment? New members are able to use the clubs spare equipment ie: bowls and flat soled shoes or trainers will be alright to start with.

How much does it cost? The club has a varied membership ranging from £12 social membership up to £80 for full membership with various categories in between including Senior citizens, Ladies and Juniors.

Any other info: For those who may be interested in bowling the web site for this club is: www.eatonsoconbowlingclub.co.uk