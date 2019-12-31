St Ives Town Football Club was vandalised on Saturday. St Ives Town Football Club was vandalised on Saturday.

The St Ives Town Football Club stadium, on Westwood Road, was vandalised and Cambridgeshire police are appealing to anyone with any information to come forward

According to volunteers at the club, they arrived at the ground on Sunday to find that both goalposts were broken and the academy shed had also been vandalised.

Club chairman Gary Clarke, told The Hunts Post they have been left "heartbroken" by the damage as the club is preparing for "the biggest game of the season" on Wednesday.

"It has been really heartbreaking and devastating. For us it isn't about the cost of the damage, but how much time it will take to get it fixed. We are all volunteers, and clearing this up will take a lot of time and effort. Not only that but we have the biggest game of the season on Wednesday so we are really under pressure to get it all sorted before then.

"Most of the vandalism was done to the shed where we keep equipment that we use for children's activities and school visits. Nothing of any value was stolen, but the damage that it has done is going to take a lot of time to repair. We rely on this equipment to help children get into football. They have also smashed a mirror and left the glass all over the pitch, which is really dangerous. We are hoping we can get it all sorted for Wednesday."

Another football club in the town, St Ives Rangers said: "We stand with our friends at St Ives Town and are appalled by the actions of these mindless few. If you have any information on who the culprits may be, please call Huntingdonshire police."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "We were called at 12pm on Sunday (December 29) with reports that a building at St Ives Town Football Club had been broken into overnight.

"A crime has been raised and an investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police on: 101 and quote reference number 35/92749/19."