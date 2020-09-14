Road closures are taking place overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

For this week, the planned closures are: Full closures Monday September 14 to Friday September 18 (five nights)

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop Wednesday 16 to Friday 18 (three nights)

A1 northbound Brampton Hut exit slip Vehicles will be diverted north to Alconbury to then use A1 southbound and either continue south or exit for access to Brampton Hut roundabout

A1 northbound Brampton Hut entry slip Vehicles will be diverted east along A141 and then north at Spittals roundabout to the A1307 spur road to re-join the A1 northbound at Alconbury

A141 eastbound link New Ellington junction 21 to Brampton Hut roundabout Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 at junction 13 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21 Thursday 17 (one night)

A14 eastbound Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23 exit slip Vehicles will be diverted to continue on the A14 to Swavesey junction 24 and exit here for the A1307 Saturday 19 (one night) 9pm – 8am

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514.

Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit: https://highwaysengland.co.uk