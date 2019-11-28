A house in St Neots has been issued with a closure order following police action. A house in St Neots has been issued with a closure order following police action.

The order was issued to 40 Great High Ground, Loves Farm on 26 November after a successful application from police to Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

The action came as a result of reports of anti-social behaviour, drug use and dealing linked to people visiting the property.

A full closure order has been granted and the property is closed for six weeks.

PC Kersten Richmond from the St Neots Neighbourhood Team said: "Over a prolonged period of time, there have been persistent reports and information relating to this address that resulted in this action being taken.

"This order will hopefully provide some respite to the neighbourhood and prevent the behaviour, noise and disorder from continuing."

The closure order states the house be closed in accordance with the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and only permits access to the tenants and emergency services until 7 January. If anyone else is found on the premises unlawfully they render themselves liable to arrest.