Councillor Gordon Thorpe was on hand to cut the ribbon at Bohemia Roasts, in Cross Keys Mews, on June 4.

"I am pleased to welcome another new venture to our town. There are those who bemoan our lack of a shopping experience but an innovative, environmentally friendly business such as this can only bring a fresh perspective, as well as fresh coffee, to the scene," said Cllr Thorpe.

Business partner, James Larman said: "Bohemia Roast is a micro roastery situated in the lovely Cross Keys Mews, just off the High Street.

"Specialising in everything from the green bean right through to the cup, creating bespoke roasts for individuals and companies alike. Pop in and pay us a visit for all your coffee needs."