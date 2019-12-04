The event, which will be run by the Huntingdon Extinction Rebellion group, will give members of the public the opportunity to ask questions to candidates who are running for the Huntingdon seat in the general election.

In attendance will be Mark Argent for the Liberal Democrats, Labour candidates Samuel Sweek and Daniel Laycock for the Green party.

A spokesman for the group said: "If this topic does not get urgent, cross-party attention as soon as Parliament resumes, the important issues of health, education, debt, social care and even the consequences of Brexit, will pale into insignificance."

The event will be taking place on Thursday (December 5) from 7-9pm at the All Saints Church on the Market Square. Tickets to the event are free at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/climate-emergency-general-election-hustings-huntingdon-tickets. Members of the public are encouraged to submit any questions to XRHuntingdon@protonmail.com.