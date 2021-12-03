Thousands of trees planted in green initiative

Thousands of trees being planted at an Eltisley farm as part of a green initiative - Credit: Possible

Thousands of trees have been planted in a "particularly successful" session at a farm near St Neots as part of a campaign to help boost the environment.

Local people, farmers and supporters of the climate charity Possible, in partnership with the Nature Friendly Farming Network, planted 3,000 trees at Papley Grove Farm, Eltisley, as part of a campaign to regenerate hedgerows which will help take CO2 from the atmosphere as well as providing valuable refuges for wildlife.

Now Possible hopes the hedgerow regeneration scheme will be extended across the country because of its potential in helping the agricultural sector reduce its harmful emissions.

Neil Jones, a campaigner at Possible, said: “Tree planting is always an enjoyable and rewarding experience for Possible and all of our volunteers.

"This has been a particularly successful session and local residents as well as volunteers all had a blast. Hedgerow regeneration will undoubtedly be a valuable tool as the UK looks to reduce its carbon emissions and restore its native wildlife."

He added: "By working with the Nature Friendly Farming Network we hope we can help those in the agricultural sector who want to make a change do so and connect communities from all walks of life to the benefit of both the climate and nature.”

It said farming was a vital part of the UK's economy and rural life but the industry had struggled to reduce its contribution to UK carbon emissions, staying at around 10 per cent of the national total for the last decade.

Possible said tree-planting activities like the one at Eltisley would be essential in enabling the sector to help achieve the UK’s legally binding net-zero 2050 target and NFU’s ambition for UK agriculture to be net-zero carbon by 2040.



The charity said hedgerows had existed since the Bronze Age but many had been grubbed after the Second World War to ensure food security.

It was only very recently that the effects of removing hedgerows had been fully appreciated and now initiatives all around the country were looking at how they could be replaced to reduce carbon emissions and protect native wildlife.













