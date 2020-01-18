The service was conducted by the Reverend Nicki Bland and lay minister Glenn Coiley, to celebrate the beginning of the agricultural year.

Mr Coiley said: "It was a great service and was so lovely to see so many people turn up, especially children. We blessed the ploughs, and then the soil.

About 57 people attended the church to celebrate Plough Sunday, a traditional service that is held to mark the start of the farming season, which starts in early January.

The celebrations are traditionally held on the Sunday after Epiphany.

Mr Coiley said: "We had quite a lot of farmers come along as well as around 10 youngsters and the rest were older people. We also spoke about climate change and sent our prayers to those affected by the Australia fires."