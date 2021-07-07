Published: 9:00 AM July 7, 2021

The ladies from the Eaton Belles WI were joined by the fire service for the bridge clean. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A group of ladies from the Eaton Belles WI were joined by fire-fighters on Monday as they mounted a cleaning operation on the Coneygeare bridge in Eynesbury.

The group, from Eaton Socon, noticed how dirty and unkempt the bridge had become and decided to bring it back to its former glory.

The Coneygeare bridge is now clean, thanks to the Eaton Belles WI. - Credit: HUNTS POST

WI President Jo Shirreffs said: "We had support from the fire service who helped us with pressure washing the floor and removing all the sludge and debris, so we could get on and wash the ironwork.

"The ladies arrived with scourers and cloths and cracked on. So many members of the public stopped to offer some support.The Belles are all about the WI national initiatives, but more importantly intent in providing community support where possible.

The ladies from the WI hard at work on Monday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

"We felt that everyone has had such a difficult 18 months and our beautiful Riverside parks have been used like never before. We wanted to make the park more enjoyable for everyone, by looking at a clean bridge and not the dirty eyesore it had become."

INFO: Join the Eaton Belles by contacting Jo on: 07799 650319.



