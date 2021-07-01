Published: 8:22 AM July 1, 2021

Staff at the Trust that runs Ernulf Academy, in St Neots, rolled up their sleeves and carried out a clean-up of the school grounds.

Armed with shears and shovels, senior executives and colleagues, including the Trust’s CEO Rowena Hackwood, helped remove damaged timber decking outside mobile units and clear overgrown shrubs.

They also tackled the area around the bike shed and minibus area and managed to fill a skip and several rubbish bags.

The clean-up is the start of an ongoing initiative called Pride In Our Schools, which will see colleagues across the Trust coming together to improve the environment for students, staff and communities.

Avin Bissoo, principal at Ernulf, said: “It was great to welcome the senior leadership team to the school this week – having the executive board members working tirelessly in the rain and mud to improve a neglected area of our school sent a powerful message to staff and students about the sense of commitment and responsibility we have as a Trust.”

Astrea Academy Trust, runs 27 schools across Cambridgeshire and South Yorkshire.