Published: 2:22 PM January 6, 2021

Neighbours in Brampton joined in the Clap for Carers in the first lockdown. - Credit: Archant

The original Clap for Carers took place on Thursday evenings at 8pm for around 10 weeks during the first lockdown.

There are plans to resume the weekly event, but this time around it will be called Clap for Heroes.

Annemarie Plas, who came up with the weekly ritual, has tweeted that the tradition would be returning and she said: “We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown.

“I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share! #clapforheroes.”

Millions of people across the UK lined their thresholds, gathered on pavements and stood in their gardens to support care staff and frontline workers.

Members of the royal family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined in with the show of support.

If you are taking part in Clap for Heroes, send us your photos. We are happy to receive jpeg images and you can send them to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.



