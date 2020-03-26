Tonight a nationwide event is happening called ‘Clap for Carers’ which has been created to show your appreciation for all NHS staff helping to fight the Coronavirus Pandemic.

At 8pm everyone is encouraged to stand on their doorstep, balconies, open windows and in your garden to clap and cheer as loudly as you can, for all frontline workers.

This is for all NHS staff, police & police dispatchers, postal workers, carers, hospital cleaners & elsewhere, food and medicine delivery drivers, council workers, supermarket/shop workers and anyone else on the frontline, risking their own lives to make yours better.

The government advice is to stay home, keep safe and save lives.