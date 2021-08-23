Published: 11:51 AM August 23, 2021 Updated: 11:54 AM August 23, 2021

Citizens Advice Rural Cambs has improved it's services to further help people. - Credit: Nick Blencowe

Citizens Advice Rural Cambs (CARC) has invested in improving their services to offer help and advice for the public.

As part of (CARC) continual improvement programme, they have now invested in upgrading their website to make it even easier for people to find the quality information they need to help with their problems.

The new website which goes live today, August 23, has a new user-friendly interface and contains much more up-to-date information about the myriad of issues that people may have to deal with.

If you feel you need even more advice, there are a number of follow-up actions you can take.

1. Fill in the online form which will be answered by one of our advisers by email

2. Open a web chat with an adviser

3. Call them on our AdviceLine to talk directly with an adviser, who will either be able to help you directly or arrange for further follow-up discussions with a specialist adviser/caseworker, or arrange a video appointment.

Go to https://www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk to find out more.