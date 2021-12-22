News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

What to do if things go wrong when you shop online

Logo Icon

Nick Blencowe

Published: 3:00 PM December 22, 2021
Citizens Advice warn about some of the things that can go wrong when shopping online.

Citizens Advice warn about some of the things that can go wrong when shopping online. - Credit: ARCHANT

When you are shopping online, it is not always clear who you should contact if things go wrong, says Nick Blencowe from Citizens Advice.

As a customer, your contract is with the seller that you bought the item from. It’s the seller’s responsibility to make sure the item is delivered to you. They should chase the courier to find out what happened to your order if there’s a problem.

If your parcel hasn’t arrived:

● Check the delivery address you gave the seller, to make sure it’s correct.

● Then contact the seller and ask where your order is.

● If the seller claims they've delivered it or doesn't know where it is, you can ask for a redelivery. You might be able to get a refund in some circumstances where the delivery time was essential and you let the seller know ahead of time.

Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, you can ask the seller to deliver the item to you again if the item wasn’t delivered either by an agreed date, or within a reasonable time - usually within 30 days.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunt suspect following burglary and assault
  2. 2 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  3. 3 Suspected drink and drug driver in 'serious condition' after Warboys crash
  1. 4 Cathedral pulls the plug on showpiece carol concert
  2. 5 MP Jonathan Djanogly talks about his decision to vote against Covid passport rules
  3. 6 How is Omicron affecting your Christmas plans? Take our survey
  4. 7 St Neots Health Care Centre is providing medical care through the festive season
  5. 8 Tribute to the people of Huntingdonshire in council leader's Christmas message
  6. 9 Fun and laughter at Hartford Infants School nativity play
  7. 10 Driver dies after crashing into ditch

If the new delivery fails to come within a reasonable time, you can ask the seller for a refund.

If your parcel was left somewhere:

Another problem people face is when parcels get left in different places, for example outside or with a neighbour.

If your item was delivered by Royal Mail:

If Royal Mail left your package with a neighbour or in a certain place because you told them to, it’s not the seller or Royal Mail’s responsibility if it gets lost.

If they leave it somewhere you hadn’t instructed, it’s the seller’s responsibility if it gets lost. You should contact the seller to ask for a redelivery or a refund.

If the item was delivered by a courier:

Check your terms and conditions or account details - they might include other places for delivery, like your porch or a neighbour’s house. If you agreed to them, it’s not the seller’s or courier’s responsibility if your order has gone missing. However if you did not agree to this, then it’s the sellers responsibility if your order goes missing.

If you ordered something from a private seller or you’re still having trouble after trying the tips above, you can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline for help.

If you need help and support from CARC please contact us through one of the following methods:

Adviceline: 0808 278 7807   

Monday to Friday 09:30 to 15:30 

 Universal Credit Help to Claim line:   0800 1448444,  for anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit  

 Webchat or Email via:  www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk 

 Information also available on our website at www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk or at www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Consumer
St Neots News
Huntingdon News
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

After an ATM theft in Warboys this pick up truck was located with ATM still inside vehicle.

ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The 16-year-old boy's rampage began when he targeted a man walking along Westfield Road, Peterborough

Juvenile robbed and stabbed two victims in two-and-a-half-hours

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Former teacher Brian Rudgley, of Bretton, Peterborough, jailed for sexually assaulting pupil with special educational needs.

Cambs Live News

Former teacher jailed for sexual assault on pupil with special...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon