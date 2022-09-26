Are you struggling to pay for school related items and travel?
Nick Blencowe
- Credit: CARC
Many people are contacting Citizens Advice to say they are struggling with the cost school uniforms and PE kits and paying for travel costs for their children.
The start of a school year can be tough for many people’s budgets, so you’re not alone in your worries. But there is help available.
On the Citizens Advice website, we have lots of information on the support you might be entitled to for school-related costs. If you’re claiming benefits it’s worth checking if you can get extra help for things like school lunches, transport and uniforms.
Children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 automatically get free school meals. For older children, you can apply for free school meals if you claim certain types of benefits. The full list is available on the Citizens Advice website, and includes Universal Credit, Child Tax Credit and Income Support.
In relation to transport costs, for children aged five to 16, your local education authority might be able to offer free or discounted transport if you’re not able to walk to the school. Contact them directly to find out how they can support you.
Your local education authority might also help you with activity and school uniform costs, if you’re on a low income. You’re probably considered to be on a low income if you get means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit or Housing Benefit.
There are also some local charitable schemes that can help - check with your school, as they will usually know if these kinds of schemes are in your area. Schools can sometimes also advise on finding cheap or free second-hand uniforms.
If your child is disabled or has a health condition, you can also claim Disability Living Allowance (this isn’t means-tested)
A lot of peoples’ budgets are feeling the squeeze at the moment, but it’s important to remember that help is available with starting school costs.
If you live in Huntingdonshire or Fenland and need further support contact Citizens Advice Rural Cambs:
Adviceline: 0808 278 7807 , open Monday to Friday 9:30am till 15.30
Universal Credit Help to Claim line: 0800 1448444, for anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit
Webchat or Email via: www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk
Information also available on our website at www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk or at www.citizensadvice.org.uk .
Residents of East Cambridgeshire contact East Cambs District Council:
Telephone: 01353 665555
Drop-in: Monday to Friday 10.00 – 4.00pm at ‘The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, CB7 4EE.