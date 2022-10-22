Opinion

The cost of things just keeps going up. The food shop doesn’t stretch as far and bills just keep getting higher. People are telling us that they have made cutbacks and are just about managing but they are really worried about how they will cope as it starts getting colder.

The first thing to remember is, you are not alone in struggling with rising costs, but it’s important to know there is support available.

If you’re finding it hard to stay on top of bills, make sure you know what money you’ve got coming in and out each month. Citizens Advice has an online budgeting tool that can help with this.

It’s also worth finding out if you’re eligible for any benefits or support with your energy and living costs. On the Citizens Advice website there’s a benefits calculator, advice on how to reduce living costs and information on other ways to increase your income.

The good news is, there is help with rising energy bills. From October 1, a limit on gas and electricity prices for most households - this is called the Energy Price Guarantee, was put in place for two years.

You will also get £400 off your electricity bill. This is called the Energy Bills Support Scheme.

You don’t need to do anything to get the money and you won’t have to pay it back. The money will be paid in six instalments, you’ll get £66 in October and November followed by £67 in December, January, February and March.

You should automatically receive the energy discount if you pay by direct debit, standard credit or payment card.

If you have a pre-payment meter that isn’t a smart meter, you’ll get the discount via vouchers or as an automatic credit when you top up at your usual top-up point. Your supplier will let you know how they will issue it.

If you have a smart pre-payment meter, the credit should be automatically added to your meter.

If you can’t pay your bills, speak to your energy supplier as they have a responsibility to help you come up with a solution.

If you need further support please contact the relevant support agency for your area:

Residents of East Cambridgeshire contact East Cambs District Council (ECDC):

ECDC provide the advice, information and support services for residents of East Cambridgeshire through a dedicated Community Advice team.

Telephone: 01353 665555. Drop-in: Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm at The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, CB7 4EE.

Residents of Fenland and Huntingdonshire contact: Citizens Advice Rural Cambs:

Adviceline: 0808 278 7807 , Monday to Friday, from 9:30 to 3.30pm.

Universal Credit Help to Claim line: 0800 1448444, for anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit

webchat or email via: www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk.

Information also available on our website at: www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk or at www.citizensadvice.org.uk













