All Cineworld cinemas in England will be reopening in July, it has been announced today (Friday).

The cinema chain, which has branches in Huntingdon, St Neots and Ely, has put a host of safety measures in place to keep customers safe.

Cinemas, along with pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail closed their doors in March and are now part of the easing of lockdown, which allows some leisure facilities to reopen in July.

Safety measures include staggered film times, the use of PPE equipment and rules for family households or social bubbles to sit together with a safe distance between each family.

Social distancing will still be in place throughout the cinema and hand sanitiser will be available for customers.

There will be plastic screens at the tills, contactless payments only and e-ticketing, so customers can order their tickets in advance.

To find out more information, visit: www.cineworld.co.uk.