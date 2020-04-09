Parishioners can still take part in worship and reflection from home during holy week with daily positive posts and videos.

St Mary’s Church, in St Neots, will be hosting services and recorded readings and reflections, including the St John Passion through the day on Good Friday.

On Maundy Thursday there will be Eucharist at 7.30pm, on Good Friday at 2pm Stations of the Cross, Holy Saturday at 8.30pm Easter Eucharist and Easter Day 10am a ‘sing resurrection’.

Reverend Paul Hutchinson, who recently joined the parish, spoke to The Hunts Post about how his community are keeping in touch during the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “I came to the area at the end of January and because I have two churches I wanted to do various tasks to bring them together but then unfortunately everything happened.

“Since services were stopped in church on March 17, I have recorded a live stream on a Saturday of communion for people to join in with then or watch on a Sunday.

“I know there is a lot of people coming together to help each other and everyone has been incredibly supportive and welcoming to me and my family.”

Revd Hutchinson came to St Neots from North Yorkshire, where he had been at a church for more than 10 years.

Before that he was team vicar of Penrith from 2002 until 2009, chaplain of Sunderland University and is also an ex-solicitor.

To watch the services visit St Neots Parish Church on Facebook or visit the website at http://stneots.org/

Elsewhere in the district, St Thomas a Becket’s in Ramsey are offering a wealth of material for worshippers to delve into online.

There are daily reflection posts from members of the team, relaxing music suggestions that were aired on Palm Sunday and ways to stay connected with God during testing times.

Organist, keyboardist and choir leader Neville Palmer will also be giving an inspirational message, prayer and worship.

All posts are on their Facebook page but can also be found on their Youtube channel by searching St Thomas a Becket Ramsey.

On their website, there is a special page for Covid-19 support, with a daily prayer and messages of hope.

A statement from the church reads: “It is becoming clearer each passing day that we are fast running out of superlatives to describe the times that we find ourselves in with Covid-19.

“In these times, our vulnerability as a human race has been exposed; we have all had to reconsider how we live in order to keep safe.

“We are seeing fear, anxiety, panic become an understandable stronghold on people.

“However as Christians whilst we are confronted with the unknown, we should be comforted that we serve a known Yahweh, our God who holds infinite wisdom, knowledge, power and understanding.”

St Mary’s Eaton Socon will also be holding an Easter Sunday service at 10am live streamed on Facebook. Just search Timothy Robb.

In St Ives, All Saints Parish Church are using video platform Zoom to record their services and post them online afterwards.

The invitations to join in on Zoom go automatically to those on the church electoral roll whose email address they have and then to other parishioners or interested parties up to the first 100 participants.

To be added to the mailing list email office.stives@gmail.com.

They also posted on Facebook on Palm Sunday a different way for residents to mark the occasion.

It read: “Although we cannot process with palms today or undertake a pilgrimage at this time, for those of you living in the north of St Ives there is a way-station on the Via Beata that you can visit.

“The Via Beata is a pilgrim route across the widest part of the country, from Lowestoft to St David’s.”