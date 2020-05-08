A special service has been recorded at St James Churchyard, in Little Paxton, and can now be viewed on YouTube. Picture: LITTLE PAXTON PARISH COUNCIL A special service has been recorded at St James Churchyard, in Little Paxton, and can now be viewed on YouTube. Picture: LITTLE PAXTON PARISH COUNCIL

The service at St James Churchyard, in Little Paxton, was led by Canon Rev Annette Reed and can now be viewed on YouTube.

Parish council chairman Cllr Jean Matheson, said: “This is a tribute to the millions.

“Although we are unable to have a service in the church as planned, we have come together as a community to remember this special day.”

Readings came from Little Paxton parish councillors, the Little Paxton Scout Group and hymns sung by Cllr Kathy Bishop.

The ‘Last Post’ was played by Liz Schofield.

Canon Annette Reed, said: “ I am delighted that we could collaborate with the parish council to produce a creative YouTube video to commemorate VE Day which hopefully will be enjoyed by people from our village and beyond.

“Although we needed several attempts to get it to the standard we hoped for and social distancing presented its own challenges, we have a video available now which does justice to this special weekend of remembering.”

The service lasts around 20 minutes and be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNMOfy9KtHI&feature=youtu.be

