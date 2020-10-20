Great Paxton Church is celebrating it’s 1000th anniversary this year and a timeline has been erected in the churchyard.

Paul Ward, a member of the Great Paxton History Society, along with other members, have made snippets of history relating to the village and major events in the country and have attached them onto wooden labels.

The events described on the labels include the Civil War and the villagers who lost their lives in the two world wars.

They have positioned them either side of the path leading up to the Anglo-Saxon built Holy Trinity Minster Church.

Graham James a member of the Great Paxton History Society said: “This is a rare occasion to celebrate the church’s 1000th birthday.

“Not many churches are around 1000 years old!

“A celebration of this event, in the form of an Anglo-Saxon weekend, had been planned for June but has had to be postponed, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope to celebrate in the new year, two plays have already been written in the celebration.

“One is written by a villager in Great Paxton, which is based on an Anglo-Saxon poem, which will be performed by local village children.

“The other play is written by the head of Peppercorns Academy Performing Arts School in St Neots.”

The labels begin with the building of the church which is believed to have been built around 1020 and was considered to be a major building at that time.

The posts finish near to the entrance and refer to the current situation regarding the pandemic.

Great Paxton History Society have recently produced a composite map of the village in celebration of the 1000-year anniversary of Holy Trinity Minster at Great Paxton.

The map brings together details from other maps of the village made throughout the ages and a variety of written references to places, features and events from Great Paxton’s past with great pains taken as to historical accuracy of names and locations.

Great Paxton Holy Trinity is one of the oldest churches in the country and built during pre-conquest Saxon times.

To learn more visit their website at: www.greatpaxtonhistory.weebly.com/