Villagers in Woodwalton have been fundraising to get St Andrew's church reopened, after being left redundant for many years. Now owned by the Friends of the Friendless Churches, the church was stripped of the lead on the roof, with damage was also caused to masonry, on April 30, meaning it may take up to £70,000 to fix. Members of the community joined the Friends of Friendless Churches, a charity group which focuses on helping redundant historic churches in England and Wales from demolition and decay by campaigning for them. The 'Friends of Woodwalton', who now own the church, have been fundraising to reopen the church to regular worshipers, as at the moment it can only be used for occasional use. However, more damage has now been done to the church, meaning that instead of fundraising £10,000 for it to reopen, volunteers will have to riase £70,000 to repair the damage. Rachel Morley, Director of the Friends of Friendless Churches told the Hunts Post that volunteers have been left