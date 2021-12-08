'Leaning' Christmas tree in St Neots is removed
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Following reports that the Christmas Tree on the Market Square was leaning to one side it was inspected and two splits were discovered through the trunk.
The operation's team at St Neots Town Council say they were "regrettably unable to make the tree safe" and it has removed it.
The team has confirmed it will now carefully remove any Star for a Stars and return these to Anglia Co-operative in Huntingdon Street.
Town Mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson said: “This is an unfortunate, and disappointing, situation, particularly considering how festive the town has been looking with its new lights.
"However, we have no choice but to put the health and safety of residents first, and so regretfully the tree will have to come down.
"I’d like to thank the town council officers and staff for promptly responding to this unfortunate situation.”
St Neots Town Council has said it is unable to confirm at this time if the tree will be replaced.
Most Read
- 1 Staff threatened with sledgehammer in armed robbery at St Neots jewellers
- 2 Fire Crews called to a blaze that started in a flat in St Ives
- 3 Thousands more homes set for Alconbury Weald
- 4 Drug dealers operating the ‘Marlo’ and ‘Star’ lines have been jailed
- 5 Horse rider injured in crash on Ramsey Road in Warboys
- 6 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
- 7 Roman Crucifixion burial found in Fenstanton
- 8 'Leaning' Christmas tree in St Neots is removed
- 9 St Ives man undergoes pioneering heart treatment
- 10 Grandmother paralysed by Covid slowly improving, judge told