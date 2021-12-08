News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
'Leaning' Christmas tree in St Neots is removed

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:53 PM December 8, 2021
The Christmas Tree on St Neots Market Square has now been removed.

The Christmas Tree on St Neots Market Square has now been removed. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Following reports that the Christmas Tree on the Market Square was leaning to one side it was inspected and two splits were discovered through the trunk.

The operation's team at St Neots Town Council say they were "regrettably unable to make the tree safe" and it has removed it.

The team has confirmed it will now carefully remove any Star for a Stars and return these to Anglia Co-operative in Huntingdon Street.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson said: “This is an unfortunate, and disappointing, situation, particularly considering how festive the town has been looking with its new lights.

"However, we have no choice but to put the health and safety of residents first, and so regretfully the tree will have to come down.

"I’d like to thank the town council officers and staff for promptly responding to this unfortunate situation.”

St Neots Town Council has said it is unable to confirm at this time if the tree will be replaced.

Logo Icon