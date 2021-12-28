This will be the second Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic. - Credit: PA

Seventy-five per cent of people who took part in our survey said they would not change their plans over the festive period despite concerns surrounding Covid-19.

Some 105 people from across Cambridgeshire took part in the survey held across Archant news sites in the run up to Christmas Eve.

Over half of those surveyed said they had not changed their social plans in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Thirty-one per cent said they would be spending Christmas with four to seven people, 23 per cent said 11 people or more, 14 per cent said seven to 10 people, 28 per cent said one to three people and four per cent said they would be alone.

Sixty-seven per cent had already had their booster while 51 per cent said the move to Plan B was a good idea.

Retail workers, care home staff and all local hospital and vaccination workers were praised by those who responded.

Special thanks went to Flight Lieutenant Christian Hastings who lives at RAF Wyton and “has consistently gone above and beyond throughout the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Michelle Laing, from St Ives, who runs the Helping the Homeless and People in Need in Cambridgeshire.

Michelle was invited by the Duchess of Cambridge to attend the Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey which aired on Christmas Eve.

Sana, from Huntingdon Aldi, who “always has a smile on her face and friendly chat at the checkout and she never rushes us”.

Social clubs, bin men, postmen, Steve’s Taxis in Huntingdon and the pathology department at Hinchingbrooke Hospital were also praised.