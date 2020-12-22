Published: 12:00 PM December 22, 2020

The Hunts Post have once again delivered Christmas presents to the Holly Ward, that have been donated by our readers.

The Hunts Post Present Appeal saw the biggest amount of presents ever donated to take to the hospital, in order to help lift the spirits of children spending time at Hinchingbrooke Hospital this year.

Dozens of presents were donated, ranging from books to teddy bears, colouring sets and games.

Zoe Wilkinson, Playservice Co-Ordinator said: “Thank you very much for the donations, this will help to make the children smile over the festive period especially during these unprecedented times, although it maybe slightly different to be able to present the children with a gift on Christmas day, it will make a difference.”

The presents were delivered outside the children’s unit at Hinchingbrooke hospital from Hunts Post reporter Alex Collett and Marketing Services Consultant Alex Valentine to Playleader Thersea Kopplin and Playservice Co-Ordinator Zoe Wilkinson.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the presents will go through a 72-hour quarantine before they are given to children.

Debbie Davies, Editor of the Hunts Post said: “We are really grateful to everyone that has donated this year, we have seen more presents than ever before.

“You all continue to amaze us here at the Hunts Post and hope to continue the appeal next Christmas.”