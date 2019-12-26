Christmas in different places can take many forms, from lavish parties and wild gatherings, to quiet celebrations with family and friends. Some are very devout at this time of year, observing the full traditions of the Christian festival. Others see it as an opportunity to show each other love and affection, through gift giving and kind gestures. Whatever our motivations, it is good to look around us at this time and consider how fortunate we are to be able to celebrate in towns as safe and prosperous as St Ives and others in Huntingdonshire. Equally we should give thanks for our friends and family being around, who make this time of year more enjoyable.

Some of us are not so fortunate, and it is important for us to remember that many - even in Huntingdonshire - may be without homes to go to, or family to celebrate with. The Christmas story began with an act of charity, when an innkeeper, who had no other space to give, granted the use of a stable to Mary and Joseph during the birth of Jesus. This donation may seem meagre to some, but even this small amount of shelter will have made their experience far more comfortable than could otherwise have been the case. Likewise, any gesture we can give to help those in need at this time of year will be gratefully received, no matter how small.

In the meantime, however you choose to celebrate this time of year, I wish you the very best of the season and look forward to spending a new year with you all in 2020.