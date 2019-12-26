In a year full of activity at both local and national level, the relative calm of Christmas gives one an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of our growing community. Local housing, roads and facilities have all seen major changes over the past twelve months. Our new Romans' Edge development is proceeding apace, with over 50% of housing now completed and occupied, and we welcome all these newcomers to the town. We are pressing the developers to deliver the supporting facilities, particularly useable open- and play-spaces, and planned soft landscaping. After decades of waiting, the A14 Huntingdon Bypass is now open, and this has led to tectonic shifts in traffic flows as drivers have learned new routes - what is clear, however, is that the noise and exhaust pollution we have suffered for so long has been massively reduced, and will improve further in the coming year. Finally, the Council has taken aboard your community requests, which have varied from a new Skatepark, through refurbishment of the Judith's Field Pavilion, to illuminating the Causeway with Christmas Lights. Now, as days once again begin to lengthen, Godmanchester Town Council wishes you all a magical Christmas, and a Happy, Healthy and Successful New Year.