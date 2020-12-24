News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Christmas message from St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM December 24, 2020   
Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson writes his Christmas message for The Hunts Post.

Cllr Stephen Ferguson, mayor of St Neots 
When I was elected as Mayor in May, I don’t think that any of us imagined that we’d still be caught in the grip of the horrible pandemic at Christmas time. Back then, the thing that I looked forward to most was being on the big stage for the Christmas Lights event, because that’s the time when the whole town comes together to celebrate as one. 
However, as sad as I am that we couldn’t do that this year, I can’t complain about the town “not coming together” because that’s what you’ve been doing all year, although in an emotional rather than physical sense. I am utterly proud of our community and the way that we have supported each other (and our local businesses) throughout this crisis. It is this relentless community spirit that I believe will get us through the remainder of this crisis, and I’m sure will allow us to emerge even stronger than before. In the immortal words of Shane MacGowan, “I can see a better time when all our dreams come true”. Next year’s Christmas Lights event will be the biggest party you’ve ever seen.
Merry Christmas everyone!

