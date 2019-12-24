Success in the Rugby World Cup, the appointment of Rose Hudson-Wilkin as Britain's first black female bishop and a royal baby are just a few that stand out but above all, I am proud of our local achievements.

As ever, community spirit thrives in our area and I wholeheartedly praise the very many local people who invest their time and efforts into making our communities the very best they can be.

After the recent divisions in Parliament and following the general election, we can now start the process of delivering Brexit, the biggest issue of our generation, and allow the country to finally move on.

Christmas is such a special time of year and for many will bring happy times with family and friends. But we must not forget those who are less fortunate or do not have anyone to share this time with, taking a little time to reach out and make a difference where we can.

Finally, it remains a real honour and privilege to have been elected at the general election for the fifth time to continue to serve the people of North West Cambridgeshire. I am grateful to the local community for again placing their trust and confidence in me. Thank you. I wish you all a very merry Christmas and prosperous new year.