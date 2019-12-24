Politically speaking, this has been a difficult year with deadlock in Parliament over how best to proceed with Brexit, leading to uncertainty for business and investment.

December was never going to be a pleasant month for general election campaigning - but it was necessary given the circumstances. In the event, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision was a good one and the resulting parliament now contains a substantial Conservative majority.

This should enable us to quickly effect Brexit, adopt the 'Boris deal' and then move on to sorting out future trade deals with the EU and other allies, such as the US.

But, as important, the majority will enable us to sort out the complicated structural reforms that have been put to one side for too long. Things like pensions, elderly care, tax and constitutional reform all come to mind. These are reforms that will make a real difference and we must take this great opportunity to move the UK forward.

I wish all readers a very happy Christmas and successful 2020.