News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Huntingdon mayor Karl Webb writes his Christmas message

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020   
Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb writes his Christmas message for the Hunts Post. 

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb writes his Christmas message for the Hunts Post. - Credit: Karl Webb

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb
Having just heard that Huntingdon will remain in Tier 2 for the time being, I wanted to thank everyone who has worked hard to follow the social distancing guidelines and keep our infection rates down. We should be proud of the achievements and support of our NHS staff, care workers, key workers, including our posties, bin collectors, shop worker and so on.  It has been amazing to see people chatting at distance €“with each other and checking that all is well; our local support groups have worked hard to look after the vulnerable, elderly, and those in need. I have seen some real community spirit over the past months, and I thank you all for that. Christmas will be different this year, we do not want to undo all the good we have achieved so far, so please keep in touch with each other by phone or online where possible, especially those who may be alone with no family of friends close by. Please continue to observe the social distancing rules, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but for now, I would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Stark warning by Cambridgeshire health chief

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus