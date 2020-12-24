Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb

Having just heard that Huntingdon will remain in Tier 2 for the time being, I wanted to thank everyone who has worked hard to follow the social distancing guidelines and keep our infection rates down. We should be proud of the achievements and support of our NHS staff, care workers, key workers, including our posties, bin collectors, shop worker and so on. It has been amazing to see people chatting at distance €“with each other and checking that all is well; our local support groups have worked hard to look after the vulnerable, elderly, and those in need. I have seen some real community spirit over the past months, and I thank you all for that. Christmas will be different this year, we do not want to undo all the good we have achieved so far, so please keep in touch with each other by phone or online where possible, especially those who may be alone with no family of friends close by. Please continue to observe the social distancing rules, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but for now, I would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.