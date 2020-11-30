News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Care home provider launches Christmas message plea

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 6:00 PM November 30, 2020    Updated: 7:29 PM December 14, 2020
Care Home resident with a card she made PICTURE: Country Court

Care Home resident with a card she made PICTURE: Country Court - Credit: Country Court

A care home provider has launched a ‘Christmas Message Exchange’ for Huntingdon care home residents.

Country Court, a national care home provider. which runs Ferrars Hall, in Huntingdon, is launching the initiative to enable people to exchange festive messages with residents in their 33 care homes across the UK.

Alykhan Kachra, of Country Court, said: “2020 has not been an easy year for older people, especially with not being able to see loved ones as much as they would like. “This Christmas will not be the same celebration that our residents usually enjoy, but staff are already going above and beyond to make the festive season as special as possible.”

Anyone can take part in the Christmas message exchange; all they need to do is either: Make a Christmas card or record a video message. Messages and cards can be sent directly to the care home or via WhatsApp to: 07872542369.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person
Comments powered by Disqus