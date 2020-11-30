Published: 6:00 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 7:29 PM December 14, 2020

A care home provider has launched a ‘Christmas Message Exchange’ for Huntingdon care home residents.

Country Court, a national care home provider. which runs Ferrars Hall, in Huntingdon, is launching the initiative to enable people to exchange festive messages with residents in their 33 care homes across the UK.

Alykhan Kachra, of Country Court, said: “2020 has not been an easy year for older people, especially with not being able to see loved ones as much as they would like. “This Christmas will not be the same celebration that our residents usually enjoy, but staff are already going above and beyond to make the festive season as special as possible.”

Anyone can take part in the Christmas message exchange; all they need to do is either: Make a Christmas card or record a video message. Messages and cards can be sent directly to the care home or via WhatsApp to: 07872542369.